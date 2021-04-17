Smalling family 'shaken up' after armed burglary

The former Manchester United player, who will face his former club in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals, had his home raided in the early hours of Friday local time.

According to reports in Italy, Smalling handed over three Rolex watches, jewellery and money to the three men, who entered the property in the Appia Antica district of Italy's capital.

Police were called after the terrifying incident, and 31-year-old Smalling wrote on Twitter: "I'd like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support! My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed!

"Hoping these people can find a more meaningful way to live their lives without causing such harm and distress to others."

Former United team-mate Marcus Rashford sent a message of support to Smalling, saying he was "so sorry" to hear of the incident.

Rashford added: "Thinking about you @ChrisSmalling and your lovely family. Can’t imagine how you're feeling but I hope you're ok."

Smalling, who has played 31 times for England, has been injured recently and did not play on Friday (AEST) when Roma edged past Ajax to reach the UEFA Europa League last four.