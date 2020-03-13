Sampdoria confirms five more COVID-19 cases

The Serie A club announced on Saturday (AEDT) that Omar Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby all have the virus, which has spread rapidly across the globe in recent weeks, as does club doctor Amedeo Baldari.

Sampdoria confirmed 24 hours earlier that forward Manolo Gabbiadini had become the second Serie A player, after Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, to contract COVID-19.

Outside of China, where the virus is thought to have originated, Italy has been the country hit hardest by the pandemic, with the death toll standing at more than 1000.

The Italian government has suspended all sport until 3 April because of the outbreak and placed the country in lockdown, with all shops except food stores and pharmacies closing.

On Friday, the Premier League, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga followed suit, postponing all matches until the start of April, while LaLiga did so earlier in the week.