Rugani says he's fine after COVID-19 positive

Rugani tested positive for COVID-19 but is not displaying any symptoms, the Serie A champion Juve revealed on Thursday (AEDT).

The 25-year-old contracted the virus after last week's clash with rival Inter Milan, and just six days before Juve is scheduled to play Lyon in the second leg of its UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

"You will have read the news and that's why I want to reassure all those who are worrying about me, I'm fine," Rugani wrote via social media.

"I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions. Let's do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us #thankyou."

No country outside China has been more heavily affected by the virus, which originated in Wuhan in December and was this week labelled a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Italy has responded strongly to the outbreak, with the country placed on lockdown by its government and suspending all domestic sport until 3 April.

According to WHO, Italy has more than 12,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has seen more than 800 deaths as a result.