Ronaldo rested by Juventus for Brescia match

Ronaldo's penalty to snatch a 1-1 draw in the first leg of Juve's Coppa Italia semi-final against Milan on Friday (AEDT) continued his run of scoring in every match he has played in 2020.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's next chance to continue that run and his record of netting in each of his previous nine Serie A games is likely to come in next weekend's trip to SPAL.

Ronaldo's next appearance will be the 1000th outing of his highly decorated professional career.

Juve is level on points with leader Inter Milan at the top of Serie A and head coach Maurizio Sarri is once again without injured quartet Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi, Sami Khedira, Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral.