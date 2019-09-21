Ronaldo: People are stupid and talk too much

Maurizio Sarri's men were forced to come from goal down on Sunday (AEST), Miguel Veloso's fabulous long-range strike stunning Allianz Stadium.

Aaron Ramsey opened his Juve account with an equaliser after the half-hour and a fired-up Ronaldo lashed home a 49th minute penalty that proved decisive in the final reckoning.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner courted controversy during midweek when he gestured provocatively to Atletico Madrid fans in Juventus's 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw in the Spanish capital.

Having explained he was telling Atleti fans "you have to learn", Ronaldo was unimpressed to be fielding further questions about the matter after the Verona match.

He said: "People like to talk too much. That's all.

"People are stupid and talk too much."

In the aftermath of a patchy display, Sarri conceded his Juve is "a team under construction" and Ronaldo similarly urged patience.

"The important thing is that the team won," he said.

"We were tired after the [UEFA] Champions League, which is only natural after the travelling and the intense match in Madrid, but we were able to get it done."