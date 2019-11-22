Ronaldo focused on fitness after missing Juve trip

Head coach Maurizio Sarri said Ronaldo was unlikely to be available for the trip to Bergamo and he was duly absent when the squad was named.

Ronaldo has been substituted in Juve's past two games, prompting rumours of a rift between the forward and Sarri, although both men have denied that is the case.

It is unclear whether the Portugal star will be ready to return for Wednesday's (AEDT) UEFA Champions League group game at home to Atletico Madrid.

"Focused on my recovery to come back soon!" Ronaldo posted on Instagram after being left out of the Juve squad.

Serie A leader Juve is on track to reach the next round of the UEFA Champions League after taking 10 points from its first four games in Group D.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Portugal in its 6-0 demolition of Lithuania before netting his 99th international goal in a 2-0 win against Luxembourg.

Sarri previously said the 34-year-old is battling a knee issue and Ronaldo revealed he has been playing through pain.