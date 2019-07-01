Roma seals €21 million Diawara deal

Watch Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS in Australia
The midfielder, on international duty with Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations, has signed a five-year deal.
Diawara, 21, joins Roma after the Giallorossi sold Kostas Manolas to Napoli for €36m on Sunday.
"We have been following Amadou for a while now," said Roma's chief executive Guido Fienga.
"He is a player whose talent has been clear to those in Italy for a number of years.
"We are pleased to welcome him to Roma, with the confidence that he can become an important player for the club."
Roma announced the deal coupled with a social media video raising awareness of missing children.
Paulo Fonseca's squad is taking shape after the coach was brought in from Shakhtar Donetsk to replace Claudio Ranieri.
Roma signed Italy international Leonardo Spinazzola for a fee of €29.5m on Sunday, with the left-back joining from Juventus, while 20-year-old defender Luca Pellegrini signed for the Serie A champions for €22m.
Edin Dzeko has been linked with a switch to Inter, though, while rumours suggesting Roma could sign Gonzalo Higuain from Juve have been denied by the striker's agent and brother.
Nicolo Barella is also said to be a target for Roma, with reports claiming they are set to beat Inter to the signature of the Cagliari midfielder.
Manolas, meanwhile, has posted a farewell message to Roma on social media.
"I want to thank the coaches, team-mates and all the fans who have stood by me and supported me over the years," the Greece centre-back wrote on Instagram.
"I spent five wonderful years, I always gave everything with love for this team."