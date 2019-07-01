Roma seals €21 million Diawara deal

The midfielder, on international duty with Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations, has signed a five-year deal.

Diawara, 21, joins Roma after the Giallorossi sold Kostas Manolas to Napoli for €36m on Sunday.

"We have been following Amadou for a while now," said Roma's chief executive Guido Fienga.

"He is a player whose talent has been clear to those in Italy for a number of years.

"We are pleased to welcome him to Roma, with the confidence that he can become an important player for the club."

Roma announced the deal coupled with a social media video raising awareness of missing children.

UFFICIALE: Amadou Diawara è un calciatore della Roma



Questa estate l’#ASRoma sta utilizzando i video sui social media dedicati ai nuovi acquisti per sensibilizzare l'opinione pubblica sul tema dei bambini scomparsi in tutto il mondo.@telefonoazzurro ❤️ @MissingKids pic.twitter.com/SoQ6Q8GLD4 — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) July 1, 2019

Paulo Fonseca's squad is taking shape after the coach was brought in from Shakhtar Donetsk to replace Claudio Ranieri.

Roma signed Italy international Leonardo Spinazzola for a fee of €29.5m on Sunday, with the left-back joining from Juventus, while 20-year-old defender Luca Pellegrini signed for the Serie A champions for €22m.

Edin Dzeko has been linked with a switch to Inter, though, while rumours suggesting Roma could sign Gonzalo Higuain from Juve have been denied by the striker's agent and brother.

Nicolo Barella is also said to be a target for Roma, with reports claiming they are set to beat Inter to the signature of the Cagliari midfielder.

Manolas, meanwhile, has posted a farewell message to Roma on social media.

"I want to thank the coaches, team-mates and all the fans who have stood by me and supported me over the years," the Greece centre-back wrote on Instagram.

"I spent five wonderful years, I always gave everything with love for this team."