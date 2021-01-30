Ribery keen to remain at Fiorentina

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Ribery joined La Viola in August 2019 on a free transfer after his release from Bayern Munich, but his two-year deal expires at the end of the 2020-2021 season.

The 37-year-old winger has just one goal and four assists in 17 appearances in Serie A this season, and Fiorentina's win percentage is lower with Ribery in the team than without him.

Since he joined the club it has a won 23.7 per cent of their 38 matches with him in the team and that climbs to 40 per cent without him (20 games).

"I am happy in Florence, I have already said it," Ribery said.

"It's a beautiful city, I feel good with the fans, with the club and with my team-mates.

"What will I do next year? I am ready and remain at everyone's disposal, this question should be asked of the club."

Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prade said now was not the appropriate time to discuss Ribery's future, but acknowledged the former France international has been an asset to the club.

Prade said: "He's a leader, a man of important values and who must give us more from all points of view. Young players grow with him because he transmits important values.

"He will tell us what he wants to do in the future, but this is not the right time. We will talk about it in a more serene moment."