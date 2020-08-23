Raiola 'optimistic' Zlatan will stay at Milan

The former Sweden captain rejoined Milan on short-term deal from MLS side LA Galaxy in January and scored 10 goals in 18 Serie A appearances.

Ibrahimovic became a free agent at the end of the season, but talks are ongoing over a deal to keep him at San Siro.

Milan report back to training on Monday, but Raiola, Ibrahimovic's agent, says terms have not been agreed for his client to link up with the squad.

Yet Raiola is hopeful the enigmatic 38-year-old will lead the line for Milan in the 2020-21 season.

He told Sky Sport Italia: "I don't think he'll be at the meeting [on Monday]. We're talking, but we don't have an agreement yet.

"I believe it's not a financial problem, but one of conviction and style. It takes two to make a marriage.

"If Ibra didn't want to stay there, there would be no negotiations, and instead, we are negotiating. If I were not optimistic, I'd stay in bed with the blinds down.

"We always have to be optimistic. I don't work to create problems but to find a solution."