Plan B revealed for Serie A if virus strikes again

That is the last-resort option but one that the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina admits is an important back-up should the worst happen.

Gravina is optimistic the Serie A and Serie B league seasons can be completed, with a resumption date of 20 June confirmed.

But with three months of the 2019-2020 campaign already lost because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is little wriggle room remaining, given the intention to begin next season on 12 September.

Gravina said the FIGC "always wanted to avoid a Plan B", but they are prudently addressing what the logistics would be if another means of deciding placings needs to be established.

He said that if the league is interrupted but can later resume, there would be a play-off system invoked.

However, Gravina added: "If instead there is a definitive suspension, an algorithm would be used, which will be approved on 8 June, which will take account of the sporting merits.

"The standings will be crystallised but with this algorithm the classification will be projected at the end of the season."

Speaking on Italian television, Gravina said football was still in a "delicate" place in terms of the return to action, with risks that are "always present".

Gravina said he paid close heed to the words and actions of Pope Francis during the height of Italy's crisis.

"We were vulnerable and fragile; now I feel stronger and more determined than before," Gravina said.