Pirlo named new Juventus head coach

The former Italy midfielder took charge as the under-23 boss at his old club just nine days ago but has now been named as Maurizio Sarri's successor.

Oggi inizia una nuova avventura. La passione e l’ambizione sono quelle di sempre e sono pronto a condividerle con il mio giovane team! Ringrazio la Juventus per la stima e la fiducia. Ci vediamo in campo! ⚪️⚫️ @juventus pic.twitter.com/4Hys9uBMmx — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) July 31, 2020

Sarri was sacked on Saturday after Juve was knocked out of the UEFA Champions League on away goals at the Round of 16 stage, a 2-2 aggregate draw with Lyon giving the French club victory.

Ex-Juve player and current Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane emerged as one of the initial favourites for the role, along with ex-Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi.

There was also speculation Italy boss Roberto Mancini could be offered the post, but the club promoted Pirlo instead.

"From today he will be the coach for Juventus, as the club has decided to entrust him with the technical leadership of the first team, after having already selected him for Juventus under-23s," a statement read.

"Today's choice is based on the belief that Pirlo has what it takes to lead from his debut on the bench, an expert and talented squad to pursue new successes."

Pirlo left Juve in 2015 after the Bianconeri, who had been chasing the treble, were beaten 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League final by Barcelona.

He spent two years in MLS with New York City before calling time on his playing career.

The 2006 FIFA World Cup winner is a six-time Serie A champion, having won two with AC Milan and four with Juve. He won two UEFA Champions Leagues as a Rossoneri player, in 2003 and 2007.