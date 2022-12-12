Milan president 'calm' over Leao's future

Leao has been a revelation for AC Milan and played a big part in its Serie A title triumph last season.

The Portugal international has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Leao is contracted to Milan until June 2024 and Scaroni is optimistic the 23-year-old will extend his stay at the San Siro.

He said: "I am told that he feels good in Milan and that he is motivated.

"I know that [Milan technical director Paolo] Maldini is negotiating with him and as far as I just said if he negotiates, I'm calm."

Leao scored against Ghana and Switzerland in the World Cup before Portugal were knocked out by surprise package Morocco at the quarter-final stage in Qatar.