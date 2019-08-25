Mihajlovic back in the dugout amid leukaemia recovery

Mihajlovic, 50, confirmed last month he had been diagnosed with cancer, but had no plans to step down from his position as coach.

The club confirmed 10 days later that the first round of Mihajlovic's treatment went to plan, adding he was set for a further three weeks of visits "to monitor blood and clinical parameters".

Mihajlovic missed Bologna's pre-season tour as a result and his appearance for the first match of the season at Verona was by no means a given.

But the club confirmed on Sunday the former Yugoslavia international will be in charge.