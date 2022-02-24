McKennie out for eight weeks with ankle injury

McKennie had to be substituted late in Juve's 1-1 Champions League draw.

Reports soon followed of a double break for the United States midfielder, and the Bianconeri confirmed those claims on their return to Italy.

McKennie is expected to miss eight weeks, ruling him out of next month's World Cup qualifying triple-header with the USMNT.

Alex Sandro is set for a shorter lay-off, although Juve will also be without the left-back for the time being.

He took a blow to his calf and is to be evaluated again in 10 days.

Meanwhile, 20 year-old forward Kaio Jorge was set for surgery having sprained his knee, capping a day of miserable injury news for Juve.