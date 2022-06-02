Martinez rules out Inter exit, amid Chelsea links

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport confirmed on Tuesday that Chelsea is no longer subject to UK government sanctions following the club's sale to a consortium led by Todd Boehly.

The new owners are expected invest heavily in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen Thomas Tuchel's squad to be able to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Martinez has been repeatedly linked with a move to Chelsea, with Tuchel attempting to reunite the Inter talisman with Romelu Lukaku after the pair fired the Nerazzurri to Scudetto success last season.

However, Martinez has made his intentions clear as he expressed his hopes to stay at Inter.

"My plan is clear," he said. "I really want to stay at Inter next season.

"I've not received communications from the club as of today, I want to continue at Inter next season."

Inter has already lost Ivan Perisic to former coach Antonio Conte at Tottenham, while Alessandro Bastoni could follow the Croatia international to north London.

Simone Inzaghi's side are expected to bring in Juventus striker Paulo Dybala when his contract expires, offering Martinez the opportunity to link-up with an international team-mate up top.

Martinez was in fine scoring form in Serie A this season, finding the net 21 times in 35 games – only Lazio's Ciro Immobile (27) and Dusan Vlahovic (34) managed more Italian top-flight goals.

Inzaghi will hope to keep his key man with Inter next season as it aims to snatch back the title won by rival Milan in the 2021-2022 campaign.