Mancini issues warning to Zaniolo

Zaniolo scored the winner for Jose Mourinho's Roma in the Europa Conference League final against Feyenoord in May.

But the 23year-old, who is one of Italy's hottest prospects, has otherwise been repeatedly frustrated by injuries and failure to deliver when offered the chance to perform.

The winger missed Italy's victorious Euro 2020 campaign with an anterior cruciate ligament injury and was absent for the entire 2020-2021 steason due to a reoccurrence of the same issue.

Zaniolo managed 28 games in Serie A in the 2021-22 campaign – his most since joining Roma in 2018 – but only registered two goals and as many assists, his worst return for the Giallorossi.

As reports grow over a move to Juve, who have recently brought in Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria, Mancini says the clock is ticking for the Italy international to start performing.

Pressed on whether joining Juve would be beneficial to both Zaniolo and Italy, Mancini told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I can't say. I know he needs to understand the luck which has guided him.

"In a flash, he had the national side and Roma, he cannot waste any more time and opportunities."

Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca is another to be linked with a transfer away, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in bringing the striker to the French capital.

The 23-year-old has seven Italy caps to his name and scored 16 times in 36 league appearances last season, yet Mancini wants to see more from Scamacca.

"He has everything to be a top centre-forward and he knows it," Mancini added.

"But he needs to do a little bit more, above all in terms of character: when the level increases, technical and physical qualities help but aren't enough."