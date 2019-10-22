Romelu Lukaku has quickly found his feet on and off the pitch since moving to Milan, with the Inter striker already taking post match interviews in Italian.

Lukaku struck twice as Inter beat Sassuolo in a seven-goal thriller, and the Belgium international looks set to win over more Nerrazzuri fans after taking the post-match interview in Italian.

A talented linguist, Lukaku can now add Italian to the seven languages he already speaks including English, Dutch, French, Portuguese, Spanish and a little German.