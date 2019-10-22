LaLiga
Serie A

Lukaku shows off fluent Italian after Inter win

Romelu Lukaku only needed three months to master Italian and the Inter striker showed off his newly adopted tongue after scoring two goals in his side's 4-3 win over Sassuolo.

Getty Images

When footballer accents go bad

Romelu Lukaku has quickly found his feet on and off the pitch since moving to Milan, with the Inter striker already taking post match interviews in Italian.

Lukaku struck twice as Inter beat Sassuolo in a seven-goal thriller, and the Belgium international looks set to win over more Nerrazzuri fans after taking the post-match interview in Italian.

A talented linguist, Lukaku can now add Italian to the seven languages he already speaks including English, Dutch, French, Portuguese, Spanish and a little German.

News Internazionale Sassuolo Football Romelu Lukaku
Previous EFL Highlights Show - Episode 12
Read
EFL Highlights Show - Episode 12
Next

Latest Stories