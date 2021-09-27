The two forwards were injured in the Bianconeri's 3-2 win over Sampdoria and Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri revealed in his post-match press conference that they would not be available for the Champions League clash with Chelsea.

However, Dybala and Morata have since been assessed and their injuries will also prevent them from facing Torino in the Derby della Mole.

Juventus' Serie A clash against Roma on 17 October is likely to be the earliest either player will feature again.

The victory over Sampdoria was the Bianconeri's second successive league victory, having failed to register a win in their first four domestic fixtures.

Dybala notched the opening goal in the game on Sunday, but was forced off with a thigh injury in the first half, with Morata following suit with a hamstring problem late on.

After a difficult start to the campaign, the loss of the club's two top scorers - with three goals apiece in all competitions - comes as a real blow to a side that was just beginning to pick up momentum ahead of two difficult fixtures.

Juventus hosts Chelsea in their Champions League Group H contest, before facing Torino in Serie A action three days later.