Juventus star Dybala has COVID-19

The Juventus star confirmed the news via his social media accounts on Sunday (AEDT).

Hola a todos, quería comunicarles que acabamos de recibir los resultados del test del Covid-19 y tanto Oriana como yo dimos positivo. Por fortuna nos encontramos en perfecto estado. Gracias por sus mensajes y un saludo a todos 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/g1X1Qtx2S3 — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 21, 2020

"Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive," Dybala wrote.

"Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages."

Italy has been hardest hit by the virus, recording almost 5000 deaths across the country and more than 50,000 cases of the virus.

Dybala is the latest in a number of Serie A players to have tested positive for COVID-19 and the pandemic continues across the globe, shutting down football across Europe and other parts of the world.

The Argentina forward is the third Bianconeri player to have a confirmed case of the virus after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

A Juve statement added: "Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19.

"He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, after the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic."

It is unclear when Serie A, or the rest of Europe's major leagues, are to restart, with UEFA having already confirmed the postponement of UEFA Euro 2020 until next year.