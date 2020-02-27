Juventus-Inter to be played behind closed doors

Milan's home fixture with Genoa, Udinese against Fiorentina, Parma's clash with SPAL and Brescia's trip to Sassuolo will also kick off in front of empty stadiums.

A seguito delle decisioni assunte dal Consiglio dei Ministri, si giocheranno a porte chiuse #JuventusInter, #MilanGenoa, #ParmaSpal, #SassuoloBrescia e #UdineseFiorentina. Decisi i recuperi della 25ª giornata e variazioni della 27ª e 28ª.

➡ https://t.co/07INWCquTC #SerieATIM — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) February 27, 2020

Inter's Europa League last-32 second-leg tie at home to Ludogorets also took place without fans in attendance and a Serie A statement on confirmed the club's trip to Allianz Stadium would do likewise.

The Nerazzurri's fixture against Sampdoria was postponed last weekend in one of four Serie A abandonments.

Towns in northern Italy have been on lockdown after 229 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with seven people having died.

Speaking prior to the Ludogorets fixture, Inter boss and former Juve manager Antonio Conte told Sky Italia: "I think playing behind closed doors is not beautiful.

"Football needs the public and to feel the whole atmosphere around it. It is the most beautiful thing.

"Having said that, we refer to the decisions made for health reasons, but I hope that everything will return to normal as soon as possible."

7 years have passed since @Inter_en's last victory at @juventusfcen’ Stadium.

That match featured a double seal of the Prince Milito! 🤴⚽⚽#SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/jZgcsFL9GP — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) February 27, 2020

Inter is six points adrift of league-leading Juve with a game in hand.