The matches were initially due to be played behind closed doors, as was the case with Inter's Europa League victory over Ludogorets at San Siro.

But Lega Serie A revealed that the clash in Turin, along with Milan v Genoa, Parma against SPAL and Sassuolo versus Brescia would not go ahead.

La programmazione della 26ยช giornata di #SerieATIM a seguito delle ultime variazioni ๐Ÿ‘‡ #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/Zoo9SAEPHY โ€” Lega Serie A (@SerieA) February 29, 2020

Udinese's encounter with Fiorentina on Saturday has also been called off.

The matches will instead be played on 13 May, with the Coppa Italia final pushed back a week to 20 May.