Juventus could hit transfer market in January

Vice-president Nedved was livid as he saw Juventus beaten 2-1 by Sassuolo on Thursday (AEDT), as the Turin giant fell 13 points behind Napoli and AC Milan at the Serie A summit.

For now, Nedved is prepared to back the players at Allegri's disposal, but he said January would be a time for reflection and potentially action to strengthen the Juventus squad.

The loss of Cristiano Ronaldo as the last transfer window closed means Juventus has been forced to look elsewhere for goals, given the Portuguese was so prolific in his three years in Italy.

Vice-president Nedved believes Allegri's current squad can come good, yet it appears nothing is being ruled out.

He said at the club's shareholders' meeting: "We have tried and are trying to rejuvenate the team, knowing that what matters is always the victory.

"The players, coach, staff, and all of us, know this. We had some difficulties, but we are going to start again tomorrow.

"It is difficult to talk about the Scudetto and the objectives right now. We have to look at the opponents who are in front of us, and work match after match because we still have a long way to go.

"We believe that the squad is sufficient and very good. We will evaluate things in January, but we are sure that the squad is of absolute value to aim for the top places."

Atalanta's Dusan Vlahovic has been recently linked as a likely target of Juventus, with the 21-year-old Serbian having been a revelation since the beginning of last season, netting 26 goals in 47 league games.

Nedved, who spoke alongside chief executive Maurizio Arrivabene and president Andrea Agnelli, confirmed there has been significant progress in moves to sign up Paulo Dybala to a new deal, with the Argentine forward's contract due to expire at the end of this season.

"We are at an excellent point in Paulo Dybala's renewal," former Juventus playmaker Nedved said. "We are very happy that he is back and in good shape on the field, we are trying to conclude the operation."

There has been criticism of Nedved's behaviour, notably when he has shown a temper, but the Czech insisted he was a worthy vice-president.

"You can't play such a prestigious role just because I'm a friend of the president," Nedved said, quoted by Corriere dello Sport. "I don't think the ownership would allow it.

"I've always felt so many responsibilities, even too many. I've heard criticism too."

He said it was "fair" to be critical of his conduct at times. "But it is part of my character," he added. "I will always give everything for this club, I have always acted for its good and I will do it until the last day I am here."

Nedved said he would "never change", pledging: "I will carry out my work with maximum personality and commitment."