Juventus 'cooperating' with transfer investigators

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Bianconeri were already the subject of an inspection from Italian finance regulator Consob, and a widely released statement from the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office this weekend revealed searches of Juve's Turin and Milan offices.

This related to "various transfer operations" between 2019 and 2021.

Juve, which lost 1-0 to Atalanta on Sunday (AEDT), released a statement that "acknowledges" an investigation into "the company and some of its current officers" – naming Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved and Stefano Cerrato – regarding "revenues from players' registration rights".

"The company is cooperating with the investigators and with Consob and trusts that it will clarify any aspect of interest to it," a Juve statement read.

The club believes it has "acted in compliance with the laws and regulations governing the preparation of financial reports, in accordance with accounting principles and in line with the international practice in the football industry and market conditions".