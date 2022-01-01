Juve captain Chiellini tests positive for COVID

WATCH Juventus v Napoli LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Chiellini has featured in 11 of Juve's 25 matches this season in all competitions and was in contention to start Friday's (AEDT) clash with third-placed Napoli.

However, the 37-year-old returned a positive COVID-19 test at Juve's training ground on Sunday (AEDT) and will now serve a period of self-isolation.

Italy international Chiellini, who is fully vaccinated, had already recently spent a period in quarantine after being in close contact with someone who had contracted the virus.

He is the third Juventus player after Arthur and Carlo Pinsoglio to test positive upon their return to training this week.

A statement on Juve's official website read: "During today's screening procedures for the resumption of competitive activity, Giorgio Chiellini tested positive for COVID-19.

"The player is already observing the foreseen measures and has been placed in isolation, in compliance with the health protocol in force."

Napoli also faces being without players for the showdown at Allianz Stadium as Hirving Lozano, Lorenzo Insigne and Fabian Ruiz have recently tested positive as well.

After its meeting with Napoli, fifth-placed Juve, which has won four and drawn one of its past five league games, faces Roma in Serie A and Inter Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana.