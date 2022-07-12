Inzaghi 'very satisfied' with Inter attack

The Argentina international is a free agent after his contract at Juventus expired and has been strongly linked with a move to the Nerazzurri, among others.

However, Inter has already secured the return of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on loan, while Lautaro Martinez also looks set to stay despite rumours of a potential move away.

Dybala scored 115 goals in 293 appearances across all competitions for Juve, but Inter does not appear desperate for more firepower given it scored seven more goals (84) than anyone else in Serie A last season and brought Lukaku back to San Siro.

When asked about Dybala, Inzaghi said: "I am very satisfied with the attack, we have put Lukaku in and we know what he will give us. Let's see what the market brings from now to the end in the other positions.

"[Lukaku] and Lautaro are two great champions, they know each other very well and they like to play together. We also saw [Joaquin] Correa, [Edin] Dzeko is back early.

"We had the best attack [in Serie A] last year and I'm very happy with our players."

Inzaghi's men secured a 4-1 win against Swiss side Lugano on Wednesday (AEST), with Lukaku making his first appearance back in an Inter shirt along with fellow new arrivals Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Andre Onana, Raoul Bellanova and Kristjan Asllani.

Last season's Serie A runner-up triumphed thanks to goals from Danilo D'Ambrosio, Correa and Martinez, who netted twice.

Inzaghi was pleased with the performance and also hinted at a possible future formation change, saying: "We have been good, we have been working for only four days and we have organised a serious match.

"We have seen good actions, I am happy with what I have seen and we are preparing to arrive in the best condition on August 13."

On their formation, he added: "[3-4-1-2] is a solution that we are trying. Our game system is different but it is normal to find alternatives with the attackers we have.

"There was an opportunity to bring Lukaku home and I am very happy with the options we have."