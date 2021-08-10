Inter and Nainggolan part ways by mutual consent

Nainggolan joined Inter from Roma in a swap deal worth £33 million (€38m), with Davide Santon and Nicolo Zaniolo moving to the Italian capital in 2018.

However, the 33-year-old has spent the last two campaigns on loan at Cagliari and Inter have finally come to an agreement to part ways with Nainggolan.

FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Radja Nainggolan’s contract with the club has been terminated by mutual consent.https://t.co/l6bRvlXNwW — Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) August 10, 2021

A short statement on the club's official website said: "FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement with the player Radja Nainggolan for the termination of the contract with the club."

The former Roma man managed just 33 Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri, scoring six times before his two loans at Cagliari, where he netted one more in 48 appearances.

Nainggolan, who is expected to move to Cagliari now he is free to negotiate without Inter's involvement, was a standout performer last term for the Rossoblu.

He created 23 chances, ranking fifth among Cagliari players despite only featuring 22 times, while his 141 recoveries also placed him in the same position.