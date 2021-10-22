Ibrahimovic eyeing a return against Bologna

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Milan suffered its third successive defeat in the UEFA Champions League in midweek as it was beaten 1-0 by Porto.

It sits bottom of Group B, but results are going much better for Stefano Pioli's men in Serie A.

The Rossoneri are unbeaten domestically and sit second, two points behind leader Napoli.

Ibrahimovic has played in only three games in all competitions and has not started since Milan's win over Juventus on 10 May (AEST).

However, the 40-year-old could be in line to end that wait on Sunday (AEDT), against a Bologna team sitting eighth in Serie A.

"Ibrahimovic needs to train and play," Pioli said ahead of the trip to Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

"He's been training with the group for a week, but I still have to decide who will start between him and [Olivier] Giroud.

"I will decide the line-up tomorrow [Saturday] morning. Right now, we can't play with two strikers. When they feel well, they could play together."