Ibra remains tight-lipped over Milan future

Ibrahimovic came off the bench in the 65th minute but could not inspire Milan to victory – the Rossoneri losing 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate against United.

The 39-year-old has been a key figure for Milan this term, netting 16 goals, including 14 in the Serie A to help the Italian giants sit second in the standings and nine points adrift of city rivals Inter.

Ibrahimovic, who turns 40 in October, is out of contract at the end of the season and has previously declined to offer any insight into his plans beyond the 2020-21 campaign.

"If we get into the Champions League, that is great too, but the objective is to win a trophy," Ibrahimovic told Sky Sport Italia post-game.

"I can't say anything about next season, all I know is that I'm here at the moment."

Ibrahimovic, who has returned to the Sweden squad ahead of the rescheduled 2020 having retired in 2016, felt Milan did not deserve to be knocked out by former club United.

"There is great disappointment, because we did very well over the two legs, we made one mistake and conceded a goal," said Ibrahimovic, who spent two years at Old Trafford before joining LA Galaxy in 2018.

"We should've made more of our chances. We didn't deserve to go out today, but this is football. You learn from the negative moments and use them to grow. We go forward and the season is not over.

"We have to come back stronger in Serie A, learn from our errors and keep improving. I want to play to win something, we are second and must continue like this to try and win the Scudetto."

Milan returns to Serie A action on Monday (AEDT), travelling to Fiorentina.