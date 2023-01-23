Giroud plans to continue with France and Milan

The 36-year-old sees his contract with the Serie A outfit expire in June and has faced questions on his international future in the wake of Les Bleus' defeat in the 2022 World Cup final to Argentina.

France have already seen captain Hugo Lloris call time on his stint with the national side, with Karim Benzema also retiring – although he did not feature in Qatar due to injury.

However, Giroud, who became France's all-time leading scorer during the tournament, does not plan to follow suit.

"For the moment I continue with the national team. I was struck by the fact that Hugo has decided to leave, our relationship is special," he said.

"Anything can happen, I have not withdrawn from the international stage and for this reason I remain callable.

"I have to understand if I still want to wear the blue shirt, which means a lot to me, I want to take some time before deciding."

Giroud has faced similar questions around his club future, as his deal with Milan expires at the end of the season, but he is keen to continue at San Siro.

"I want to renew with Milan, with the victory of the Scudetto I entered the hearts of the fans," he said.

"I'm talking to the club, if there is a chance to finish my career at a high level at Milan I will. I could choose an exotic destination; I've always liked MLS."

Milan sits second in Serie A, 12 points adrift of leader Napoli, ahead of Wednesday's (AEDT) clash against Lazio.