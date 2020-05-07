Fiorentina confirms six positive COVID-19 results

The Serie A club announced that three players and three members of technical staff tested positive following medical checks on Thursday (AEST).

The Viola say the unnamed persons will remain in self-isolation, with first-team training activities hoped to resume this week for the rest of the squad.

In March, Patrick Cutrone, German Pezzella and Dusan Vlahovic were confirmed as having contracted coronavirus, with the latter revealing in an Instagram post that he had suffered from a fever reaching 39 degrees Celcius.

Last month, the club confirmed all three were no longer testing positive.

Italian clubs are said to be unanimously in favour of resuming the 2019-2020 season, which was suspended in March, but there is no clear return date.

The country's minister for sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, said this week it would be "impossible" to be specific about a possible restart despite the government having relaxed measures that prevented players from attending club training facilities.

"We have to see how the contagion curve will develop in the next two weeks," he said.

Reigning champion Juventus was a point ahead of Lazio at the top of the table when the campaign was halted.

Fiorentina was 13th, nine points adrift of the European places and just five clear of the bottom three.