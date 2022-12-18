Dzeko warns Inter must 'speed up' to catch Napoli

The Nerazzurri lifted the Serie A title in the 2020-2021 campaign for the first time in 11 years, though they then watched their city rival Milan end its own drought the following season as Inter fell two points short.

Their bid to wrestle back the title from Milan this season has started poorly, having lost five of their opening 15 league matches, leaving them in fifth ahead of a return to action after the World Cup break.

But it is not Milan who lead Serie A, but instead their next opponents Napoli, who visit San Siro on January 4.

Under Luciano Spalletti, Napoli are unbeaten through 15 matches and hold an eight-point advantage to Milan in second, while Inter are lagging even further behind.

However, Dzeko believes Inter can still catch Napoli, though the forward acknowledged a sharp upturn in form will be required if they are to do so.

"We have to give credit to them if they [Napoli] have accumulated this gap," Dzeko said. "Of course, 11 points are too many.

"It's pointless to think back on those months, rack your brains and rack your brains.

"The only thing we can do now, I repeat, is to speed up, because you can always make up for it."

Inter visits Napoli for the return clash on 22 May.