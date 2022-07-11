Di Maria wants to deliver for Juventus

Di Maria joined Juve last week, after leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer after seven successful years in the French capital.

The 34 year-old has signed a one-year deal in Turin, and staying in top condition ahead of the Qatar World Cup might have played a part in his decision to stay in Europe.

Yet he insisted that his full focus is on Juve, and not on helping Argentina contest for a world title come November.

"The same Di Maria as always has arrived, who wants to win at all costs, who hates to lose and wants to be a champion: I think Juve chose me for this," said Di Maria, who has been joined by Paul Pogba in signing for the Bianconeri.

"The most important thing will be to work hard and I will try to do my best.

"My head is now solely and exclusively at Juve. I came here to win and work with this great club. We will think about the national team when the time comes to think about it. I want to win with Juventus.

"The World Cup is one of the best experiences for a player, but it is essential to have your head focused on the present. I repeat, I will always do my best for Juve. I always give my best to every new beginning and it will be the same here."

Asked why he elected to join Juve, who have finished fourth in Serie A in consecutive seasons, Di Maria explained: "Juve is Juve, they have won many titles and they are a great club that now has a great desire to return to the highest levels.

"I want to make this happen. It will be important to form a united group.

"I chose Juve because they are the most important club in Italy and have all the credentials to be able to win. I know it's a strong team and I want to be part of this team. If they have looked for me, it means that they believe me to be up to it.

"If an important team like Juve is looking for you, it is almost impossible to say no. They waited patiently for the end of my contract, I really wanted to come here. I was calm with my family, and the right moment came."

Di Maria, speaking at his unveiling, also revealed a Juve great played a part in his decision to join Juve.

"I have a good relationship with Gianluigi Buffon. I also talked to him when I signed the contract," he said. "He wanted me to come to Juve and I think being here is very nice. I am calm and I will do my best to help Juventus win."