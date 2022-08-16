Di Maria to miss Juve's clash with Sampdoria

The Argentina international made his debut for the Serie A giant and opened the scoring before providing an assist for Dusan Vlahovic's second goal of the night – after the forward made it 2-0 from the penalty spot.

Concern for Di Maria arose in the second period, however, as the former Paris Saint-Germain man was forced off through injury.

Juventus announced Di Maria's situation will be reviewed in 10 days' time, meaning he must miss next Tuesday's (AEST) clash against Sampdoria.

"Angel Di Maria underwent radiological examinations this morning ... which revealed a low-grade lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh," A club statement read. "The extent of the injury will be re-evaluated in 10 days."

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri stated after the final whistle that he was not worried about the potential setback for his recruit.

"Unfortunately, these things happen in football. He had this adductor issue a week ago too. Perhaps I should've taken him off when we were 3-0 up, but he was enjoying himself out there," he said.