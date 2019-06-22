Copa America
Di Francesco appointed by Sampdoria

Sampdoria has named Eusebio Di Francesco as its new coach, replacing Marco Giampaolo after his move to AC Milan.

Di Francesco was sacked by Roma in March but will be back in Serie A next season after signing a three-year deal.

Samp finished ninth in the table last term, largely because of 26 goals from evergreen striker Fabio Quagliarella, who topped Serie A's scoring charts.

"Di Francesco is the best choice for our goal to keep improving Samp," club president Massimo Ferrero said.

"He comes with knowledge, experience, good football, desire and mentality. Welcome, Eusebio."

Samp beat champion Juventus 2-0 at home on the final day of the 2018-2019 season.

