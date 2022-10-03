BUNDESLIGA
Chiesa returns to Juventus training

Federico Chiesa has returned to first-team training with Juventus, nine months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Italy international underwent surgery after injuring his left knee in a Serie A win over Roma in January, causing him to miss the rest of Juventus's 2021-2022 campaign.

Chiesa, who starred in the Azzurri's Euro 2020 triumph last year, scored four goals and added two assists in all competitions last season before suffering the injury.

A statement on Juve's website revealed the attacker "began a partial and gradual return to the group" after manager Massimiliano Allegri recently professed his hope the 24 year-old would return to action before the World Cup.
 
Juventus hosts Maccabi Haifa in a huge Champions League group-stage match, having suffered back-to-back defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica to start the competition.

The Bianconeri have never previously lost their first three games of a Champions League campaign.

