Buffon fined, but avoids ban for blasphemy

The 43-year-old was caught on camera committing the offence when shouting instructions to team-mate Manolo Portanova.
The FIGC opened disciplinary proceedings against Buffon and the veteran keeper risked a one-man ban for his comment.
However, the National Federal Court only "partially accepted" the FIGC's referral at Thursday's hearing and former Italy international Buffon escaped with just a fine.
Buffon has served as back-up to Wojciech Szczesny since returning to Turin from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and has made nine appearances in all competitions this season.