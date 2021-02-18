Buffon fined, but avoids ban for blasphemy

The 43-year-old was caught on camera committing the offence when shouting instructions to team-mate Manolo Portanova.

The FIGC opened disciplinary proceedings against Buffon and the veteran keeper risked a one-man ban for his comment.

However, the National Federal Court only "partially accepted" the FIGC's referral at Thursday's hearing and former Italy international Buffon escaped with just a fine.

Buffon has served as back-up to Wojciech Szczesny since returning to Turin from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and has made nine appearances in all competitions this season.