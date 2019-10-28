Buffon expects Juventus to peak in two months

The former Chelsea and Napoli boss is attempting to instil a more attacking approach in the Serie A champion after the departure of Massimiliano Allegri and his more pragmatic style at the end of the 2018-2019 campaign.

Despite sitting atop Serie A after nine games, four teams have scored more goals than them this season – something Buffon expects to change by the start of 2020.

"You are starting to see something different; a constant pursuit of attacking football that we did not have in the last few years," he told TV show Tiki Taka.

"We will see his full system in two months because we could not rely on some important players in the initial part of the season."

Inter are just a point behind Juve at the Serie A summit and look well placed to threaten the Bianconeri's chances of securing a ninth consecutive league title.

Buffon is looking forward to an almighty battle with the Nerazzurri and says he has been particularly impressed with striker Lautaro Martinez, who has six goals in all competitions this season.

"I have great respect for them; they are a great competitor this year," he added. "If Champions League was out of the picture, we would go toe-to-toe up until the end. The continental competition could make you lose some points.

"[Inter coach] Antonio Conte is extraordinary and can pull off some miracles. Lautaro Martinez is in great form. He is very confident and has something more than their other attackers."

After a 1-1 draw with Lecce on Saturday, Juventus will hope to return to winning ways when they host Genoa on Wednesday.