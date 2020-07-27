Bonucci reflects on 'most difficult' title

Juve maintained its stranglehold on Serie A by clinching yet another league title thanks to a 2-0 win over Sampdoria at Allianz Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi were on target for Juve, which extended its record Serie A run, which dates back to 2011-2012, with two matches remaining.

Sarri became the oldest manager to win Serie A as the 61 year-old claimed his maiden league trophy, but it has been far from smooth sailing for the former Chelsea and Napoli boss during his first campaign in Turin.

There have been question marks over Sarri's methods amid reports of a falling out with superstar Ronaldo, while Juve has stuttered towards the Scudetto after its failure to wrap up the trophy last week with a 2-1 loss to Udinese.

Bonucci revelled in Juve's glory but highlighted the difficulties under Sarri, telling Sky Sport Italia: "It was the most beautiful title, because it was the most difficult.

"We started a new era, a new philosophy, ran into so many difficulties, but we continued to give our all throughout, even when there were so many slip-ups."

"It was so complicated outside the field too, the world changed in three months. We had to get our minds back on it, but we did it. We wanted it, we suffered.

"I have no words. We gave everything to ensure that we would do this for us, for the club, for the fans who cheered us on from home, or from heaven. We wanted to celebrate with those who weren't able to be here with us. When you wear this jersey, you cannot hold back. It has been an intense year.

"We struggled at times to interpret the coach's philosophy, but we remained a team, we worked as great men more than great players. Now we'll try to rest over the next 10 days and then prepare for the next challenge."