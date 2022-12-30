Vlahovic has been hampered by a groin issue as Juve prepares to resume the Serie A season against Cremonese next week, after the break for the World Cup.

The Serbia international scored in his only World Cup start in Qatar, finding the back of the net in a 3-2 defeat to Switzerland.

Vlahovic is the Bianconeri's leading scorer this season with seven goals and coach Allegri is not concerned over his injury issues with the 22-year-old back running in training.

Allegri said after a 1-1 friendly draw with Standard Liege on Saturday (AEDT): "No. I'm never worried, think what philosophy of life I have. I see all things as an opportunity.

"If we had had [Paul] Pogba and all the great players we have, perhaps [Fabio] Miretti, [Nicolo] Fagioli would not have played.

"They are all good to say: 'Don't let young players play'. Young players, unless they are extraordinary players, play if certain situations arise."

Pogba is working his way back to full fitness after missing the World Cup due to a knee injury.

The 29-year-old is waiting on his first appearance of the season after rejoining the Turin giants after his Manchester United exit.

Allegri said of the France midfielder: "Pogba has been running for four to five days, he's been doing work and his knee is responding well.

"Then there's [Mattia] De Sciglio who's working, [Juan] Cuadrado ran and his knee doesn't bother him, [Leonardo] Bonucci's inflammation is slowly improving. We need to be confident and concentrate on what we have."

Allegri was also able to provide an encouraging update on Federico Chiesa's fitness, too.

"Today he had personalised and therefore differentiated work planned, yesterday he was part of the team and I saw him very well, even too much and I stopped him," he said of the Italy forward.