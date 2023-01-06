Allegri talks down Juventus title talk

WATCH Juventus v Udinese LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ahead of Sunday's (AEDT) meeting with Udinese, Juventus has won seven consecutive Serie A matches without conceding, putting it within seven points of league leader Napoli.

The Bianconeri's tally of 11 Serie A clean sheets is a joint-high in the big five European leagues this season (alongside Barcelona), helping them turn their campaign around in dramatic fashion after Allegri came under pressure before the FIFA World Cup.

While some have suggested Napoli's midweek defeat to Inter Milan opens the title race up to several teams, Allegri says a top-four finish remains a more realistic aim for his men.

Asked how Napoli's first Serie A loss of the season impacted Juventus's title hopes, Allegri said: "They don't change. Napoli is the clear favourite, it is many points ahead after 16 games.

"It's had a stoppage and that's it, but I'd say that Napoli is having an extraordinary year and is still the clear favourite.

"Then there's the Inter and [AC] Milan. Our goal is to stay in the top four and play for our chances in the Coppa Italia and [UEFA] Europa League."

Juventus is set to receive a further boost when it hosts Andrea Sottil's team, with Angel Di Maria available for the first time since scoring in Argentina's thrilling FIFA World Cup final triumph against France last month.

"Tomorrow, returning to the stadium with our fans and with the stadium full will be a good opportunity for us," Allegri said.

"We have recovered Di Maria. [Leandro] Paredes is improving in condition. Bremer is a bit tired and I will evaluate their conditions today."

Allegri introduced winger Federico Chiesa after 55 minutes in Thursday's (AEDT) 1-0 win at Cremonese, for just his third Serie A appearance since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last January.

While the Bianconeri boss is uncertain whether Chiesa is ready to start, he is enthused by the Italy international's recovery and expects him to have some level of participation.

"The other day he played one half if you consider added time. Those who enter the second half with added time always play almost one half anyway," Allegri said. "Chiesa did well, physically he needed a match like this, picking up the pace a lot.

"He's growing in his condition; I don't know if I'll be able to get him to start, but the more he goes on the more playing time he puts in. I'm very happy."