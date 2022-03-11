Allegri demands Juve focus ahead of Sampdoria clash

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Allegri's side started the season in mixed fashion, but a 14-game unbeaten streak in Serie A has it back on track and it is one of only five teams still unbeaten in Europe's top-five leagues in 2022.

Juve sits fourth in the league, six points clear of fifth-placed Atalanta and just seven adrift of leader AC Milan, and is still in the UEFA Champions League with the return leg of its Round of 16 clash against Villarreal to come next Thursday (AEDT).

The Bianconeri next head to Sampdoria, which Juve has won its past six against in all competitions and scored at least two goals in each of those games, but Allegri is expecting a tough test on Sunday (AEDT).

Juve boss Allegri also referenced a frantic UEFA Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid as a warning sign for how quickly things can change in football.

"We've reached the decisive moment of the season," he said.

"With two months to play, this is the run-in. There's the international break in a week, but in the meantime, we have an intense week ahead of us.

"Our first objective is to defeat Sampdoria, then the second is to qualify to the quarter-finals of the [UEFA] Champions League.

"Our objective is to finish in the top four. Whether fourth, third or second, it's not important. What is important is that we continue our positive run and hold down fourth place.

"Football is played on a knife's edge - as was demonstrated during the week between Real Madrid and PSG.

"When the situation appears to be going well, a moment can change everything. So, concentration needs to be kept to a maximum."

Sampdoria is eyeing three straight home league wins for the first time since a run between December 2018 and January 2019, and Allegri reiterated the challenge that a new-look side under Marco Giampaolo poses.

Allegri added: "In their two matches at home with Marco Giampaolo as coach, Sampdoria have scored six goals and conceded none, while 25 per cent of their goals were scored in the opening 15 minutes, so our approach needs to be right.

"Winning in Genoa is always difficult, either against Genoa or Sampdoria. They are transformed when they play at home. We need to have the character to obtain the result we’re looking for."

Juve will be hoping that new signing Dusan Vlahovic can continue his fine scoring run against Sampdoria, which is his favourite opponent in Serie A having scored five goals in five games against them.

Allegri still wants to see more from the former Fiorentina striker Vlahovic, despite the forward topping Juve's scoring charts with three goals in five league games since his arrival, averaging a goal every 143 minutes in Serie A.

"I am happy with how Dusan Vlahovic is coping with the mental stress of playing every three days," he continued.

"Every ball is decisive. I told him yesterday that he needs to be more precise in each action he’s involved in, to spare some energy and increase his skill."

While Vlahovic has impressed in recent weeks, Juve has been without talisman Paulo Dybala, but Allegri hinted at a return for the Argentina international against Villarreal.

"I still need to decide who will play because I'm aware that some players need a rest," Allegri said of his team for the Sampdoria clash.

"The good news is that Mattia De Sciglio and Alex Sandro are back with the team, and Juan Cuadrado feels fine. Federico Bernadeschi is suspended, but Danilo will definitely play. It will be his 100th game for Juventus, so how can he not play?

"Paulo Dybala is improving. He could be available for the [UEFA] Champions League, so could Leonardo Bonucci.

"On Sunday [Monday AEDT], Giorgio Chiellini should be back with the team. When the [UEFA] Champions League arrives, it's like honey, it attracts everyone."