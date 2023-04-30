A typically high-tempo Glasgow derby saw Jota head in the only goal of the game just before half-time to keep Celtic's treble hopes alive.

Rangers had chances to level in the second half, with James Tavernier hitting the post, but they were unable to find a way past Joe Hart.

Just one win away from sealing the Scottish Premiership, Ange Postecoglou's side further cemented its superiority over its rival with a fourth win in five Old Firm derbies this season.

Rangers nearly took an early lead as the pre-match smoke cleared, with Nicolas Raskin seeing a shot from 25 yards out deflected just wide of the near post.

Celtic started to take control and tested Allan McGregor with shots from Alastair Johnson and Jota, while Rangers lost Malik Tillman to a hamstring injury just after the half-hour mark.

The Bhoys were ahead in the 42nd minute after Rangers' defence went to sleep and allowed Daizen Maeda to capitalise on a loose ball and cross from the right for Jota to head in unmarked.

Michael Beale's men started the second half brightly and Cameron Carter-Vickers had to react quickly to deny Alfredo Morelos a tap-in, before Scott Arfield forced a good save from Hart low to his right.

Tavernier hit the inside of the post with a smart effort before Fashion Sakala put the rebound into the side-netting, while Arfield hit a left-footed shot over late on as Rangers just could not find the elusive equaliser.