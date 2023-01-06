Ronaldo misses Al Nassr win as he serves ban

The ban was handed out in November in relation to an incident in the Premier League game between Everton and Manchester United last season. Ronaldo slapped a phone out of the hand of a 14-year-old Everton fan as he stormed off the pitch after the Red Devils' 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo was unveiled by Al Nassr on Wednesday (AEDT) after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Saudi Arabian club.

After Ronaldo's move was confirmed, it was reported Al Nassr was considering defying the ban and was willing to pay any fine imposed by FIFA as a result.

However, the 37-year-old did not feature in head coach Rudi Garcia's team for Friday's match, suggesting Ronaldo will have to wait at least until 23 January (AEDT) to make his bow for the club in the home clash with Al Ettifaq.

Al Nassr had no issues without Ronaldo, beating Al Tai 2-0 thanks to a double from Brazilian Talisca.