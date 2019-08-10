The Wallabies entered Saturday's match trailing both the All Blacks and South Africa in the standings but, with the Springboks in action later, Michael Cheika's men moved into pole position with a 47-26 success, which marks New Zealand's joint-heaviest defeat and the most points it has conceded in a Test, while Australia racked up the highest number of points it has have scored in this fixture.

New Zealand had won the sides' past six Rugby Championship meetings, yet Scott Barrett's red card for an apparent shoulder charge on Michael Hooper's neck late in the first half gave it an uphill battle.

Australia, already leading from Christian Lealiifano's boot, capitalised on the man advantage and ran in six tries, meaning an Argentina win in Salta could hand Cheika's side the title.

Meanwhile, a tough weekend for the All Blacks could yet get worse as a Wales victory over England would see them knocked off the top of the world rankings for the first time since 2009.