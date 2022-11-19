Fly-half Sexton was removed from the starting line-up just minutes before kick-off due to injury but the host nation still emerged triumphant from a low-scoring affair.

An early Nic White try for Australia was disallowed by the TMO for a neck roll, with a Jack Crowley penalty sending Ireland into the break with a 3-0 advantage.

The second half in Dublin began in similar low-scoring fashion.

Jamison Gibson-Park was denied a try for Ireland when his effort was disallowed because Mack Hansen's foot was in touch before his pass.

Bernard Foley then levelled the score with a penalty for Australia.

A first try finally came in the 67th minute with Bundee Aki going over on his return from an eight-game suspension.

The Australians responded five minutes later when Jordan Petaia crossed.

With the game headed towards a stalemate, Byrne kept his nerve to slot home the match-winning penalty as the clock ticked over to 76 minutes.

His kick from out wide near the right touchline sailed over from distance to the delight of the home fans.