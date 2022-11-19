The All Blacks led by 14 points inside 10 minutes and extended that lead further in the second half, yet somehow missed out on a seventh successive victory.

Beauden Barrett was yellow carded in the 71st minute and that proved a huge moment as replacement Will Stuart crossed over twice either side of a Freddie Steward five-pointer in a remarkable finale.

After England fans at Twickenham attempted to drown out the haka, Dalton Papali'i got New Zealand off to a flyer as he intercepted Jack van Poortvliet's pass and ran in unchallenged.

Codie Taylor added a quickfire second try when bundling over from a lineout towards the corner, with Jordie Barrett successfully converting for a second time.

Owen Farrell, making his 100th appearance for England, and Marcus Smith registered a penalty apiece for the home side either side of three more points from the boot of Barrett.

Caleb Clarke popped the ball to Ioane after a cross-kick caught England cold and he ran three-quarters the length of the pitch to round off an impressive New Zealand move.

A drop goal from Beauden Barrett put the touring side 19 points ahead, only to then get sin-binned for failing to release Marcus Smith.

Stuart drove over the line in the immediate aftermath and Steward did likewise two minutes later after being fed by Ben Youngs.

England was set to fall just short of a memorable comeback but Stewart had other ideas as he powered over in the final seconds, allowing Smith to convert and level the score in a pulsating conclusion.