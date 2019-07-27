The All Blacks appeared on course to avenge a 36-34 loss to the same opponent at Westpac Stadium last September after they overcame a sloppy first-half performance to seize control.

Jack Goodhue crossed for a 37th-minute try that was converted by Beauden Barrett, who also added a second-half penalty to go alongside six points from the boot of Richie Mo'unga.

However, the home side's hopes of revenge were dashed at the death, Jantjies beating Aaron Smith to Cheslin Kolbe's high kick for a score that was eventually awarded after checking video footage for a knock-on.

A calm and collected Handre Pollard knocked over the resulting conversion with the final kick, leaving honours even and South Africa on top of the table in this year's shortened edition of the competition.