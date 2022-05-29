The battle for the World Rugby Sevens Series title will go down to the final event after Australia defeated New Zealand with a golden-point victory to claim its first gold medal of the season in London.

Paterson ran in a hat-trick of tries to lead the Aussie Sevens to their first Cup final victory over the All Blacks Sevens in 20 years.

Their victory came after Fiji took bronze, while the remaining title contenders South Africa and Argentina finished fifth and ninth respectively.

That series of results saw the Blitzboks reclaim top spot in the standings with 124 points, two ahead of Australia on 122.

Argentina is third with 118 points, while Fiji in fourth has 104 points.

This season, the best seven results will be used for the final Series standings, leaving the crown up for grabs ahead of the final event of the season in Los Angeles in August.