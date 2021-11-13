WATCH the Autumn Nations Series LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The hosts recorded their third win from the past five meetings between the two heavyweights, but after thrashing Ireland 46-14 at the Rugby World Cup in their most recent contest, the All Blacks came into this Autumn Nations Series match as heavy favourites once again.

New Zealand had scored an 675 points and 96 tries in winning 12 of its 13 fixtures this calendar year, but it was Ireland that was first on the board in this clash, James Lowe dotting down in the corner inside 15 minutes.

The former Maori All Blacks player finished off a dazzling move that saw the ball transferred from one side of the field to the other, setting the tone for a dominant display from the hosts, although a penalty saw New Zealand reduce the arrears soon after.

Tadhg Furlong thought he'd added another five to Ireland's tally before his score was scratched by the television match official (TMO) and the All Blacks broke away immediately to level matters.

After a lineout resulted from the penalty, the visitors burst clear, Codie Taylor collecting a pass from Dalton Papalii to cross for the try, which was converted to put New Zealand 10-5 up at the break.

Ireland, though, came out firing after the interval, hooker Ronan Kelleher driving his way over the line to score a sixth try in seven starts. Johnny Sexton again failed to convert, hitting the uprights this time, but it mattered little as Caelan Doris burst clear from a breakdown soon after, sprinting over next to the posts to make Sexton's next attempt at an extra two points a formality.

Will Jordan kept the All Blacks in the contest with a try of his own making. He chipped the ball behind the Ireland defence, for Rieko Ioane, who collected cleanly before returning a pass to Jordan to put the tourists within three points or Ireland.

But it wasn't to be for New Zealand as it conceded a couple of late penalties which Joey Carbery kicked through the posts, sending the Dublin crowd into raptures.