The 30-year-old went into isolation and missed England's 69-3 over Tonga on Sunday (AEDT) after a PCR test taken on Friday (AEDT) came back positive.

However, England revealed on Sunday that the result has been reviewed and determined as a false positive test.

He tested negative in subsequent PCR tests and has therefore been given the green light to link up with his team-mates at Pennyhill Park.

Farrell will be in contention to return to action for Eddie Jones' side when it takes on Australia at Twickenham next Sunday.